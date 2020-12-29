NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 29,247 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $48,480.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $470,785.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 601,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,538. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

