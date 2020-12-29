New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Up 4.2%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 128,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 182,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of New Pacific Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.