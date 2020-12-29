New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

NYSE NEWR opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.00. New Relic has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in New Relic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

