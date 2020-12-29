New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.07. 389,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,836. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.00. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

