New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

