Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.32. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 396.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 696,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.