NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,991 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.64. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

