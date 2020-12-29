NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 338847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$53.83 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

About NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

