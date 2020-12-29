NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $4,062,390.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00.

NKE stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $141.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 140166 boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

