Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0035

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $24.58 million and $2.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,661.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $739.76 or 0.02674295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00474191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.68 or 0.01307492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00586263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00241062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,824,929,904 coins and its circulating supply is 7,081,179,904 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

