Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.46.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $956.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.