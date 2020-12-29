Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

NOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,037,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,846,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

