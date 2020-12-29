NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NLOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 70.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,287,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 34.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

