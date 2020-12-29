NuBits Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. NuBits has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $3,640.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00599772 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00163454 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00055070 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

