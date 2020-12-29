NuShares (NSR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1,396.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,398,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,318,098 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

