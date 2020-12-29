Nxt (NXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $789,267.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Nxt has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $789,267.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026358 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008350 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.