OFG Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $56,218.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.