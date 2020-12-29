OKCash (OK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,968.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $6,968.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,881.03 or 0.99291915 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011512 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00051008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,335,262 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

