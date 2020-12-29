Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,447 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

