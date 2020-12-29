Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of ZEUS opened at $13.24 on Monday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Olympic Steel by 2,196.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Resistance Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.