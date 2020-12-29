OmiseGO Price Reaches $1.74 on Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00336178 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

