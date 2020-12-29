Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

OBNK opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $663.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.13. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

