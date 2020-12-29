Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce $41.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.23 million and the highest is $45.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $34.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $125.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $9.18. 6,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $281.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.81 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.