OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $270.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the lowest is $267.20 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $305.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $214,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

