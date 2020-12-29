Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Announces $0.39 None Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

