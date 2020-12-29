Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $17.45. Oxford Immunotec Global shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 66,226 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oxford Immunotec Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $439.02 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 113,160 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

