PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.81

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.81 and traded as high as $86.98. PACCAR shares last traded at $85.58, with a volume of 585,717 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in PACCAR by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

