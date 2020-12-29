Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 5,894 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 205.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,669 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Despegar.com by 86.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in Despegar.com by 279.6% during the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 402,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Despegar.com by 271.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

