Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.05% of The Cato worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Cato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cato by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cato stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

