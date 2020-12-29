Paloma Partners Management Co Has $138,000 Holdings in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,625 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.69% of U.S. Well Services worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $31.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.18. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. Analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

