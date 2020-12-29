Paloma Partners Management Co Has $160,000 Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,148 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 29.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VET opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $677.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 106.73%. The business had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

