Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 6,843 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alector were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alector by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Alector by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

