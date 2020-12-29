Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $129,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,875 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,682 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 4,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 1,441,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,804,358 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 642,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 622,708 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

