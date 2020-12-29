ParkinGo Trading Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $282,600.36 and $9.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,592.65 or 0.99922142 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00012502 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

