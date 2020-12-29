Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Shares Up 5.6%

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 24,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 13,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARNF)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

