PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.23. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,200 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

About PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

