Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 2,462 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $149,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $269,884.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,481 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $135,363.36.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $76,528.94.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

