PayPie (PPP) Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 34% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. PayPie has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,730.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PayPie has traded up 89.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00044759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00294753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $571.55 or 0.02141746 BTC.

PayPie is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

