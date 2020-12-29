PENG (PENG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, PENG has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PENG has a total market cap of $217,759.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00188782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00588117 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00313808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00053852 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,421,870,678 coins and its circulating supply is 7,788,402,315 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io.

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

