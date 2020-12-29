Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,953 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 763,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 388,327 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of PEI opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

