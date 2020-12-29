Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.99. Performant Financial shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 275,842 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

