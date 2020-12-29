Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI.AX) (ASX:PCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.90.

