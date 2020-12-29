Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peugeot S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peugeot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peugeot in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peugeot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

PUGOY remained flat at $$27.59 on Tuesday. 5,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. Peugeot has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

