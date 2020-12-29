PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Director Eric H. Speron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $21,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,551.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PICO opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. PICO Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PICO had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PICO by 773.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PICO during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in PICO by 14.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PICO in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

