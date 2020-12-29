Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $3,781.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00362557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002464 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.01490473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,139,449 coins and its circulating supply is 423,879,013 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

