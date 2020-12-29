Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.69. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 27,945 shares changing hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 109,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,953,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

