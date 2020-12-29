Pioneer Natural Resources Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 129.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

PXD opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

