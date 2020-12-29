Piper Sandler Trims Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Target Price to $25.50

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.50 to $25.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Premier Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Premier Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

PFC opened at $22.91 on Monday. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million. Research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

