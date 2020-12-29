Pirl (PIRL) Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $12,325.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,587,252 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

