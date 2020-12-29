Pivot Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $451,616.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $806,889.66 and $451,616.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00140974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00192985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00601169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00322987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055445 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

